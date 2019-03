WEST LIBERTY – The second annual Margel Day Memorial Fundraiser, a pancake breakfast hosted by her family, will be held 7:30-11 a.m. April 13 in the West Liberty-Salem Elementary cafeteria.

Only donations will be requested; proceeds will benefit the Logan County Cancer Society and the Cancer Association of Champaign County. Last year’s breakfast yielded $6,000 for these agencies.

Submitted by the Margel Day family.

