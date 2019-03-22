Saluting the women of WWII

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, Dr. Cassie B. Barlow will present a program at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, highlighting women’s service during WWII. Her presentation will include a short history of women in the military and will specifically discuss one woman’s service as a WAVE. She will also detail her own experiences in the Navy, as well as her Honor Flight experience.

Barlow is the Chief Operating Officer of the Southwestern Ohio Council on Higher Education. While in the Air Force, then Col. Barlow served as the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, overseeing more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees.

The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The society depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

Barlow https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_Cassie-B.-Barlow.jpg Barlow

Historical Society program scheduled for March 31

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.