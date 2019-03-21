Women of the Moose raise funds for ESC

The Urbana Women of the Moose teamed with Phil Baker of Southwest Bowl and the Baumgardner family to honor the wishes of their late sister, Linda Baumgardner, to raise money for classrooms and students of the Madison-Champaign Education Service Center, where she volunteered before her health failed. She was senior regent of the Urbana WOTM when she died Oct. 21, 2018. In her honor, $4,000 was raised and will be used to buy equipment and supplies to enhance the learning experience in all 13 ESC classrooms. Pictured are Carl Baumgardner, Beth Baumgardner Anderson, Ronnie Reisinger, Kim Rowland, Kenny Baumgardner and Phil Baker.

