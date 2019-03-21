St. Paris to host water plant open house

ST. PARIS – Village residents will be able to view the new water treatment plant during an open house in May.

During Monday’s village council meeting, village administrator Spencer Mitchell said the open house will take place on May 11 between 10 a.m. and noon at 370 S. High St.

Mayor Brenda Cook said the open house was originally set to take place in April, but scheduling conflicts prevented this from happening. As part of the open house, Cook said there will be tours and officials will be on hand to answer questions on how the water is treated.

Zoning request

A second public hearing on a zoning amendment will take place prior to the April 1 council meeting.

During the Jan. 28 council meeting, council was informed the village received an application for a zoning amendment from Linda Rivera seeking to rezone property located at 139 W. Walnut St. from R-2 residential to B-1 for use as a cafe, bed and breakfast and spa.

During the Feb. 18 meeting, council member Terry Ervin II said the planning commission voted on Feb. 7 to recommend council deny the zoning change. During this meeting, he noted council does not have to follow the commission’s recommendation.

A public hearing on the matter took place prior to Monday’s hearing with no public participation. Cook said Rivera would like to hold another public hearing due to her being late to the hearing. Cook said Rivera will pay the cost to advertise the hearing.

The April 1 public hearing will take place at 7 p.m.

In other action:

•Council approved entering into a contract with A1 Able Pest Control for mosquito spraying. Mitchell said the cost would be the same as last year and would cover 11 sprayings.

•The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for April 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

•The next Our Town St. Paris meeting will be held April 8 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.

•The next Pony Wagon Days meeting is scheduled for April 4 at 7 p.m. in Harmon Park.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.