The Champaign Family YMCA will offer a fundraiser called “Pie for the Y” on Monday, March 25.

A silent auction will be used to sell donated pies, cookies, cakes, brownies and other desserts. The auction is open to the community.

Bidding will take place in the YMCA lobby from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Winners of the auction will take home their desserts immediately after the auction ends. The YMCA is located at 191 Community Dr. in Urbana.