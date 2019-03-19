Farm Service Agency appoints Cordial to new post

COLUMBUS – Larenda Cordial has been named Specialist for the Conservation and Price Support section of the Ohio Farm Service Agency state office, according to Leonard Hubert, FSA state executive director.

Cordial started her career with Champaign County FSA in July 1987 and in 2012 transferred to the Shelby County FSA office. In 2015, she became program technician for the Conservation and Price Support Section in Columbus. She assumed her new duties on Sunday.

Cordial was born and raised in Champaign County, the daughter of David and the late Jayne Kauffman of Cable. She has been married to her husband, Richard, for almost 38 years and they have two daughters, Mara, who lives in Cincinnati and Kaleigh, who is married to Matthew Keeton and lives in Dayton.

Submitted by Ohio Farm Service Agency.

