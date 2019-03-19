Spring arrives with full moon

Spring officially arrives today, according to the calendar’s definition of the vernal equinox. This is the moment in the Northern Hemisphere when the sun crosses the equator, with days and nights equal in hours. After the vernal equinox, days progressively out-pace nights in length leading into summer. Heralding the milder temperatures and possibly wilder weather is the first phase of a full moon this year. Even though the calendar says it’s spring, the Farmers’ Almanac predicts “that winter will be sticking around for quite a while. In fact, cool to cold temperatures will hang on through April, especially in the Northeast & New England, Great Lakes and Midwest, as well as the north and south central states.”

