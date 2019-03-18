Public invited to UU Scholar in Residence events

Rev. Anna Woofenden, founder of the Garden Church and Feed and Be Fed Farm and co-host of the Food and Faith Podcast, is this year’s Swedenborg Scholar in Residence at Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University.

Woofenden grew up in the San Juan Islands in Washington. She has lived around the country and traveled throughout the world. She now is based in Gambier with her husband, David. She enjoys nature, gardening, art, children, writing, community, singing, laughter and a good cup of chai. She is passionate about spirituality, justice, food, the earth, beauty, compassion, and community, and she is still driven by a calling to re-imagine church.

Urbana University will host a series of events in support of Woofenden’s visit. Her presentations are free of charge and open to the public.

Food and Faith: Conversations from the Soil and Around the Table is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in the Quiet Wing of the Urbana University Library.

Urban Gardening and Community Engagement is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in the Student Center’s Moore Conference Room.

The Swedenborg Scholar in Residence at Urbana University program has been funded by the General Convention of the New Jerusalem in the USA since 2000. For additional information, contact Samantha Kapp-Williamson of the Urbana University Library at Samantha.kappwilliamson@urbana.edu

Submitted by Urbana University.

