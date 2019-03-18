Doctors raise concerns about treatment rules

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Some doctors in Ohio have raised concerns about rules requiring counseling for people who receive drug addiction treatment.

The Dayton Daily News reports the State Medical Board currently requires patients to have counseling if they receive Suboxone, an addiction treatment drug. The board has proposed rules specifying which types of counseling or therapy qualify.

Some doctors and other critics say rules requiring specific counseling could limit the number of doctors treating people with addiction, and encourage some patients to avoid treatment.

Mike Ward, managing partner at the treatment program Cornerstone Project, wants more rules. He says some doctors operate cash-only clinics without referring patients to further treatment, which sometimes leads to patients selling their prescriptions on the streets.

The medical board could vote on the rules as early as April.