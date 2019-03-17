Nominations sought for 2019 Empowered Woman

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club in Mechanicsburg will honor a deserving woman with the 2019 Empowered Woman Award at a May banquet. The club seeks nominations. Submitted applications should include why the nominee deserves this award. Nominees should be women who go above and beyond in church, clubs, schools and other community/county organizations to make the world a better place for all ages.

Women nominated should be volunteers in Champaign County and/or Mechanicsburg. They are not required to be members of The Woman’s Tourist Club.

Each submission must be completed with information on the deserving woman – with a photo if available and a letter from the sponsor describing her accomplishments and activities in the Champaign County and/or Mechanicsburg area. Applications are due by April 17 for consideration this year.

Applications are available electronically by emailing pamcelroy@gmail.com. They are also available at the circulation desk at Mechanicsburg Public Library.

Celebrating its 125th year, the club has been affiliated as a charter club with GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs since 1894. Through the years the club has been instrumental in helping with the school and Mechanicsburg Public Library, as well as contributing to the renovation of the Gate at Maple Grove Cemetery. Club members continue to be educated in the area of Arts, Conservation, Education, Home Life, Public Issues, and International Outreach at monthly meetings.

For more information about the club, contact club President Marian Eberhard at 740-857-1371 or Pat McElroy at 614-266-1510.

The 2019 Empowered Woman will be honored at the May 20 banquet, when the club also will acknowledge previous Empowered Woman honorees – Jean Rutan, Ellen Spinner, MS, CNP, Cecilia (Ce) Greene, Ann Bogard, Sondra Chester, Mary Pauline Blazer, Elaine Riley, Stacey Logwood, Kay Miller and Mary Beedy.

Submitted by the Woman’s Tourist Club.