Man found guilty of sex crimes involving minors

A man will be sentenced later this month after he was found guilty of three felony charges in relation to sex crimes involving minors.

Following a bench trial held in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, Jeffrey L. McClain was found guilty of two counts of gross sexual imposition, both third degree felonies, and one count of endangering children, a second degree felony.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 27. McClain, 63, faces a potential maximum prison term of five years for each gross sexual imposition charge and eight years for the endangering children charge.

The journal entry on the trial notes the court found McClain not guilty of rape, a first degree felony, as the element of sexual conduct was not proved beyond a reasonable doubt. However, the court found the state did prove beyond a reasonable doubt each and every element of the lesser included offense of gross sexual imposition including the element of sexual conduct.

Prior to the start of the trial, the court dismissed two counts of attempted gross sexual imposition and one count of endangering children after Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi moved the court to dismiss these charges because the state could not meet its burden of proof at trial.

The grand jury indictment contends the conduct occurred between April 2017 and November 2018 and involved three victims.

As part of his bond, McClain was previously placed on electronic monitored house arrest and is prohibited from having contact with the victims, school grounds or premises and must remain at his residence except for specific locations approved by the court. These conditions of bond were continued Tuesday.

The court also ordered for the removal of firearms from McClain’s residence.

