Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Here is our Beagle girl Maddie. She is 4 years old, spayed, up to date on her vaccinations and has been flea-treated and wormed. She is house- and crate-trained. Maddie loves her cage and bed. She is good with other dogs, but uncomfortable around small children. She is a very quiet beagle and doesn’t mind getting a pedicure. If you are looking for a nice companion, this girl is for you.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Sugar Bean is the shelter’s longest stay. She has been with us for 7 years. Don’t know why because she’s full of personality and is so beautiful. She is an 8-1/2 year-old female domestic short-haired cat. Sugar Bean says, “It’s time you come meet me. I’m up to date on my vaccinations, I’m already spayed and I can’t wait to meet you.”

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Pins for Paws is a bowling fundraiser for PAWS at Southwest Bowling, 826 Scioto St., Urbana. The event is at 6:30 p.m. March 22. The cost is $30/couple, which includes 3 games and shoe rental. Sign up by March 15 at Paws Animal Shelter or at Southwest Bowling Center. Prizes will be given throughout the evening. There will be a 50/50 raffle and many raffle baskets.

Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield: Sunday, April 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) announces this week’s “dogs of the week,” Hotchner & Reed, 3-month-old Hound mixes looking for their forever and separate homes. Hotchner and Reed are your typical, spunky, playful and fun puppies. They will need a patient owner who will put the time and effort into house-training. Hotchner and Reed are good with other dogs and children. They both have been neutered, microchipped and are current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. They’ve been dewormed, as well as current on flea and heart worm prevention. The application process will include a recent vet review, a personal reference (preferably not family) and a landlord check if you rent.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

Announcement: CCAWL will have a low-cost vaccination clinic March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The charge is $12 per shot per cat or dog. We are also providing you with a great deal on a year’s worth of heart worm prevention! No checks. Please be sure all dogs are on leashes and all cats are secured in a carrier.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more!

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Hotchner and Reed, 3-month-old Hound mixes, are ready to be adopted from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_LeagueDogs.jpeg Hotchner and Reed, 3-month-old Hound mixes, are ready to be adopted from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Sugar Bean, age 8, would really love a person or family of her own. Visit her at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_PawsCat-2.jpg Sugar Bean, age 8, would really love a person or family of her own. Visit her at PAWS Animal Shelter. Maddie the Beagle, age 4, is eager to meet her new person or family. Pay her a call at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_BarelyDog-2.jpg Maddie the Beagle, age 4, is eager to meet her new person or family. Pay her a call at Barely Used Pets.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

