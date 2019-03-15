Posted on by

Where’s the pot o’ gold?

,

This photo of a rainbow hovering over wet Urbana pavement was emailed to the <em>Daily Citizen</em> by Urbana resident Larry Lokai between 6:16 and 8 p.m. Thursday. After this week’s spring-like weather, cooler weather has returned, but since March roared in like a lion, many hope it will depart like a lamb. The rainbow coincidentally heralded the opening of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

This photo of a rainbow hovering over wet Urbana pavement was emailed to the Daily Citizen by Urbana resident Larry Lokai between 6:16 and 8 p.m. Thursday. After this week’s spring-like weather, cooler weather has returned, but since March roared in like a lion, many hope it will depart like a lamb. The rainbow coincidentally heralded the opening of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.


Photo courtesy of Larry Lokai

This photo of a rainbow hovering over wet Urbana pavement was emailed to the Daily Citizen by Urbana resident Larry Lokai between 6:16 and 8 p.m. Thursday. After this week’s spring-like weather, cooler weather has returned, but since March roared in like a lion, many hope it will depart like a lamb. The rainbow coincidentally heralded the opening of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

This photo of a rainbow hovering over wet Urbana pavement was emailed to the Daily Citizen by Urbana resident Larry Lokai between 6:16 and 8 p.m. Thursday. After this week’s spring-like weather, cooler weather has returned, but since March roared in like a lion, many hope it will depart like a lamb. The rainbow coincidentally heralded the opening of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_rainbow.jpgThis photo of a rainbow hovering over wet Urbana pavement was emailed to the Daily Citizen by Urbana resident Larry Lokai between 6:16 and 8 p.m. Thursday. After this week’s spring-like weather, cooler weather has returned, but since March roared in like a lion, many hope it will depart like a lamb. The rainbow coincidentally heralded the opening of St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Photo courtesy of Larry Lokai