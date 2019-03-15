Concerts continue at 1858 Meeting House

MECHANICSBURG – Champaign County Preservation Alliance continues its monthly concert series at the 1858 Meeting House – the former Second Baptist Church at 43 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg – with a couple events to get concert-goers’ feet tapping, raise awareness of the restored historic structure and raise funds for its maintenance and preservation.

First up is Daniel Dye & The Miller Road Band on Saturday, March 23. Then, the Kauffman Road Bluegrass Band will perform on Saturday, April 20.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for both concerts. Music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 if purchased online at CCPAPreserveOhio.org. Tickets are $12 at the door.