OSBA honors Graham treasurer

ST. PARIS – The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) has named Judy Geers as a 2019 Outstanding Treasurer. Geers was recently recognized by the southwest region of the OSBA. “A tough economy during the last decade resulted in leaner than normal times for Graham Local Schools,” according to a statement released on Thursday by Graham Superintendent Kirk Koennecke. “Contraction in the district in 2012 saw Graham take the brunt of that era. Five years ago, solid leadership from a veteran treasurer helped to start turning the tide internally.”

Geers stated, “I am honored to be named Outstanding Treasurer by OSBA Southwest Region. Thank you to those who supported my nomination. It’s truly an honor. I have served as a school district treasurer for 21 years with the last five years at Graham Local School District. I love being a treasurer and working at Graham with the staff, students and community. I get to work with wonderful people every day who make my job easier.”

Geers and her husband Roger moved into the district last year. Over the past five years, Geers has helped draft the district’s strategic plan, reform the payroll system, update the budgeting process, assisted with orienting new staff, and engaged with the community – all in addition to her day to day work to provide financial reporting, audits, and the district’s financial forecast.

“A lot of people have to do things right in order for me to be recognized for this award,” she said. “Again I am honored and will cherish it as a reflection of the great things happening at Graham by all our staff.”

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_Geers1.jpg