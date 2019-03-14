County auditor, deputy auditors sworn into office

Champaign County Auditor Karen Bailey and the county’s deputy auditors were sworn into office on March 8. Bailey, a Republican, was re-elected in November 2018, and her new term started March 11.

Common Pleas Court Judge Nick Selvaggio conducted the ceremony in the courtroom in front of the group’s relatives and friends.

Deputy auditors in the county Auditor’s Office are Dave Dickenson, Jeannie Tullis, Anna May, Toni Kite, Nikki Weiss, Heidi Bandy, Beverly Schwartz, Glee Knoop and Teri Ober.

Judge Nick Selvaggio swears into office county Auditor Karen Bailey on March 8. Attendees included Bailey’s three granddaughters, Emma, Ella and Zoey. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_MeSwearingIn1.jpg Judge Nick Selvaggio swears into office county Auditor Karen Bailey on March 8. Attendees included Bailey’s three granddaughters, Emma, Ella and Zoey. Judge Nick Selvaggio gives the oath of office to Champaign County deputy directors on March 8. From left are Dave Dickenson, Jeannie Tullis, Anna May, Toni Kite, Nikki Weiss, Heidi Bandy, Beverly Schwartz, Glee Knoop and Teri Ober. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_Employees1.jpg Judge Nick Selvaggio gives the oath of office to Champaign County deputy directors on March 8. From left are Dave Dickenson, Jeannie Tullis, Anna May, Toni Kite, Nikki Weiss, Heidi Bandy, Beverly Schwartz, Glee Knoop and Teri Ober.