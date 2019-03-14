City of Urbana requests community feedback on South Main Street Corridor Plan

The City of Urbana is requesting community feedback via an online survey as part of the community planning effort known as the South Main Street Corridor Plan. This planning initiative is being undertaken by the City of Urbana to guide future development and redevelopment on the south end of the city. The survey link is available here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/urbanasouthmain .

Responses to this online survey are requested by close of business on Friday, March 29, 2019. For more information about this planning effort and for project updates, please visit the project website: https://burtonplanning.com/urbana_mainplan/ .

Info from the City of Urbana.

