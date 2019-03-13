Mechanicsburg FFA teams win at invitational

MECHANICSBURG – On March 2, 2019 the Mechanicsburg FFA participated in the Champaign County Invitational, held at Union County Fairgrounds. The General Livestock team placed 1st with a team made up of Grace Forrest, who placed 2nd in the contest; Noah Wolf, 5th; Ross McNary, 9th; and Jennifer Wallace, 18th.

For placing 1st the FFA chapter received a banner and top placing individuals received a banner as well. Over 120 teams competed in this contest, which included 639 contestants.

The Meats team also placed 1st in their competition.

The team is made up of Taylor Ayars, Colin Hartley and Logan Hurst. The 3 individuals placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

The Dairy team placed 5th with the top four individuals on the team being Gloria Terry, McKenze Hoewischer, Max Hoewischer, and Austin Parsons. Over 40 teams and 190 contestants competed in the dairy contest.

The equine team placed 13th in the contest.

The Equine team is made up of Layne Green, Cori Kent, Madison Daniel and Sydney Waldnig. Seventy teams and over 200 contestants judged at this contest.

Warfield places in state Public Speaking

Mechanicsburg FFA member Kaylee Warfield placed 4th in her room at the State Public Speaking contest on March 2 at Marysville High School. Kaylee was one of 20 state finalists in the “Beginning Prepared” category of the Public Speaking contest. Kaylee prepared a 5-7 minute speech about the future of agriculture. She was required to memorize the speech and present it in front of a panel of judges.

By Morgan Hamby

Morgan Hamby is the assistant reporter of Mechanicsburg FFA.

