Getting creative with bookmarks

West Liberty-Salem 2nd graders spent a month designing bookmarks with quotes, titles, illustrations, etc. before voting on a winning bookmark from each class. Winning themes were Harry Potter, Naughty Mable, Nibbles the Book Monster and Junie B. Jones. The bookmarks were to be distributed throughout the elementary and the grand prize winner will have his or her bookmarks available for visitors of the Champaign County Library. Class winners shown with their bookmarks are, from left, Makayla Lackey, Isabella Spencer, Carter Pratt and Ava Martin. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_WLS-1.jpg West Liberty-Salem 2nd graders spent a month designing bookmarks with quotes, titles, illustrations, etc. before voting on a winning bookmark from each class. Winning themes were Harry Potter, Naughty Mable, Nibbles the Book Monster and Junie B. Jones. The bookmarks were to be distributed throughout the elementary and the grand prize winner will have his or her bookmarks available for visitors of the Champaign County Library. Class winners shown with their bookmarks are, from left, Makayla Lackey, Isabella Spencer, Carter Pratt and Ava Martin. Submitted photo