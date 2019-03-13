Learn all about caring for hydrangeas

SPRINGFIELD – Join Eric Barrett, Ohio State University Extension Educator from Mahoning County, on Thursday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, to learn all about the world of hydrangeas.

Discover which varieties will work best in your garden and landscape, and learn to care, prune and maintain hydrangeas. Participants will receive a quick reference chart to take to the garden center and a quart-size hydrangea plant to take home.

The class will be held at the Ohio State University Extension Clark County site, 3130 E. Main St., Springfield. The $40 includes the quart-sized hydrangea. Class size is limited.

Registration deadline is April 4. RSVP with payment to OSU Extension, Attn: Hydrangea, 3130 East Main Street, Springfield, OH 45505. Find the registration form at go.osu.edu/clarkhydrangea or call 937.521.3860 for more information. The event is sponsored by OSU Extension Clark County.

Submitted by OSU Extension Clark County

