Vienna Boys Choir returns to region

SPRINGFIELD – Clark State Community College will welcome the sweet sounds of the Vienna Boys Choir to the stage of the Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, March 16.

The Vienna Boys Choir, renowned as one of the finest vocal ensembles in the world, previously performed at the PAC entrancing audience members with their angelic voices.

“The Vienna Boys Choir is one of the oldest choirs in the world, founded 500 years ago,” said Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. “How great to have a group come perform in Springfield bringing both sacred and secular music. This is not their first time performing in Springfield, but it has been many years, so I thought it was time to bring them back.”

The choir started more than 500 years ago in 1498 as a group of six boys of Emperor Maximilian I’s court band. After the First World War and the abolition of the monarchy in Austria, the choir turned into a private association. Since then, the approximately 100 boys between 10 and 14 years of age dress in sailor suits, sing in four choir groups at various public occasions and tour the world. The Vienna Boys Choir became international superstars when featured in Walt Disney’s film Almost Angels (1962).

The modern Vienna Boys Choir is comprised of talented young singers from all over the world who are admitted by audition.

The Vienna Boys Choir’s repertoire ranges from Medieval music, to Renaissance (Gallus, Victoria, Monteverdi), to Baroque (Bach, Händel), Classical (Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven) and Romantic music (Schubert, Bruckner); it also includes polka and waltzes by the Strauss dynasty. The boys have also lent their voices to modern music (Benjamin Britten, Leonard Bernstein, Gustav Mahler), folk, pop and world music. They regularly perform in operas for children.

The Vienna Boys Choir performance will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.

The Vienna Boys Choir will perform March 16 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

Will appear at Clark State Performing Arts Center

Submitted by Clark State Community College.

