Students head to National History Day contest

The Urbana school district is sending students to a National History Day state competition on April 27 at Ohio Wesleyan University. For the past five years, the district has sent numerous students to NHD state competition and this year there are representatives from 6th grade through high school.

This year’s theme is Triumph and Tragedy. Students created websites, exhibits and performances that represent the theme. Students who place at the state level will represent the state at the National History Day competition at the University of Maryland.

