Urbana FFA competes at Marysville Invitational

Urbana FFA members competed in the Marysville Invitational, with teams taking part in judging contests. Among these were the contests of Dairy Products, General Livestock, and Meat judging. These competitions promote leadership and life skills for the students involved. All students take part in practices before the contests to learn the skills they will need for the competitions. Teams are made up of four members, and are given an accumulative score on the three highest ratings.

In the Dairy Products Contest, contestants identify and score milk defects. They must also ID different cheeses, do CMT scores on samples of milk, and identify the fat content of milk products. Finally they must take a test based on the dairy industry and trends within the industry. The participants from Urbana were Jessica Salyers who placed 13th, McKinley Preece who placed 17th, Marah Kerns placed 25th, and Phoebie Heatherly placed 27th. The team placed 5th overall.

The Meat Judging contest members are Ally Pierce, who placed 13th, Payton Stambaugh, who placed 14th, and Courtney Gunsaulies who placed 47th.The team placed 7th overall. During Meat contests students are asked to identify different retail cuts of meat, along with the primal cut, and what species they are from. They must also answer questions on classes of meat, and place those classes based on fat content, leanness, and texture. Finally the team had to take a test on meat science and the meat industry.

The General Livestock Team consisted of Ashley Gemienhardt, 291st place, Justin Preece, 346th, Conor Thomas, 429th place, Connor Trawick, 402nd, Nick Crumley, 402nd, and Janie Wallace, 528th place. Students judge two classes of beef, swine, goats, and sheep based on market and breeding characteristics. They also have one female selection class and test based on the animal industry, as well as answer questions on market grids. The team placed 53rd overall.

By Ashlyn Dunn

Submitted by Urbana FFA.

