Cedar Bog hosts climate change presentation

The Cedar Bog Association will present “Climate Change, Natural Phenomenon or Human Made Disaster?” at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13.

Confused about climate change? Join Natural History Curator Erin Cashion of the Ohio History Connection as she discusses how climate change works, the role climate change has played throughout the Earth’s past, how climate change is affecting people today, and how past and current climate changes have shaped Cedar Bog Nature Preserve.

The cost is $10 per person. Cedar Bog Association and Ohio History Connection members will be admitted free of charge. Cedar Bog is located at 980 Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. For more information, call 937-484-3744 or email cedarbog@ctcn.net.

