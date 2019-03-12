Chamber hires Sara Neer

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce has appointed Sara Neer as administrative coordinator. She has eight years of experience in the banking industry and during that time was involved in Chamber-related events and committees, most recently with iLead-Champaign County Young Professionals.

Neer said she wants to help the community grow and prosper and looks forward to meeting and establishing relationships with Chamber and community members.

Raised in Urbana, she lives in the city with her husband, Derek, and their three children, Julien, Mira and Esme.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

