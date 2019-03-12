Gwynne Street bridge still closed

The Gwynne Street bridge in Urbana remains closed during a portion of the 6-week maintenance project. Work began Feb 18 with some access maintained, but the bridge fully closed in both directions on March 4. The full closure is expected to continue through at least March 17. The bridge project is expected to be completed by March 29.

Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen