Local forester to speak at Land Preservation meeting

The public is invited to hear Steve McGinnis speak about “Forest Management on Private Lands” Tuesday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at the Champaign Land Preservation Annual Meeting at the Urbana Township Building, 2564 state Route 54.

McGinnis has been a service forester for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for 12 years and has worked in Champaign County for all 12 years. Among other responsibilities, he helps landowners develop woodland management plans, focusing on an owner’s specific vision and goals for the woods.

“In this part of Ohio, the worst kind of woodland management is no management at all,” cautions McGinnis. “This advice is for the smallest woodlot to a forest. I will be talking about all things forest management and cover improving the timber stand, managing for wildlife habitat, removing invasive species, vine control, sustainable harvest of trees and selling timber.”

There will be time for questions and refreshments. The Annual Meeting of Champaign Land Preservation will follow.

Champaign Land Preservation is a non-profit conservation organization. Contact CLP on its website: champaignlandpreservation.org

Service Forester Steve McGinnis will be the featured speaker at the March 16 Annual Meeting of Champaign Land Preservation.

Submitted by Champaign Land Preservation.

