West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

The March Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem Schools are Lauren Fowler and Jacob VanHorn. Here are their comments.

Lauren Fowler

PARENTS: Colin and Karen Fowler

School Activities and Awards: Band (concert, marching, jazz, pep, honors): class representative, Vice President, squad leader, section leader; Show choir; Musical: supporting lead; Drama: lead; Cross country: team captain, scholar athlete, OATCCC All-Ohio Honors two years; NHS: co-President; Book Club; French Club: Representative, Officer, Vice President Calculus Club; Pages; Varsity Choir

If I were principal for a day: I’d change the start time of school to 9:00 am.

Favorite school memory: Senior prank night at band camp this past summer.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My friends.

Because: They’re handling all the big changes in life with grace and I couldn’t be more proud of all of their accomplishments.

Lately, I have been reading: My script…March is crunch time for musical and I like to be as prepared as possible.

My advice to parents: Don’t worry about your kids growing up, embrace their independence and everything will turn out okay.

My biggest regret: Not getting involved sooner in the activities I enjoy.

Next year I will be: Studying biomedical engineering at a four year university.

Jacob VanHorn

PARENTS: Jerry VanHorn and Jennifer VanHorn

School Activities and Awards: Soccer, basketball, baseball, band, Calc Club

If I were principal for a day: I would Interrupt classes all day by telling terrible jokes over the intercom.

Favorite school memory: Listening to all of the stories that Mr. Lewis has.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My dad, Jerry

Because: He always does his own thing and doesn’t let the opinions of others bother him

Lately, I have been reading: Hamlet

My advice to parents: Let kids be kids. Childhood is the best time to be alive.

My biggest regret: All the missed opportunities caused by the fear of failure.

Next year I will be: attending Ohio University.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

