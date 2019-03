Several of our elders, friends and family who were students and parents are very sad to see the Urbana Local School building destroyed.

There are several items such as banisters, staircases, bookshelves, etc. that could be salvaged for reuse. Why can’t some of these things be auctioned or donated?

Also, the playground equipment has been destroyed along with the buildings. Can’t this equipment be added to our parks or to multi-housing units?

Waste, waste, waste. What a shame!

Becky Pullins

Urbana