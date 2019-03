Urbana residents can drop off their winter storm debris free of charge, now through March 23, at the city’s compost/mulch facility, 1263 Muzzy Road. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. For more info, call 937-652-4330.

Submitted by the city of Urbana.

