Work to restore local cemeteries continues

Late in 2018, members of the Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC offered county residents an opportunity view the work already in progress, or completed by its volunteers. They have since built an ambitious agenda for the coming spring and summer months.

The group is requesting that various churches, civic groups, student organizations, and others who choose to help in restoring cemeteries register with the CCCRP. The CCCRP will assist in recommending local cemeteries, prepare the papers, instruct and assist in the work Individuals who may wish to participate more fully in the volunteer efforts are also welcomed. Anyone who needs community service hours for organizations may also wish to sign up.

With the assistance of the Champaign County Commissioners, signage will continue to be provided for currently unmarked cemeteries.

The civic organizations who formed the CCCRP LLC are Bullskin Trail (Champaign County) BSA Scouts, Champaign County Historical Society and the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Project has elected officers and directors for 2019: CEO/President, Janet Ebert, Vice-President, Joe Rizzutti, Secretary, Ashlyn Woodruff, Treasurer, Sue Evans, Scouting Representative, Amanda McCall.

The Board:of Directors include Samuel Hamilton, James Landenburg and Doug Williams.

They also have selected a consultant committee consisting of Betty Callaway, Kim Snyder, Susan Tehan and Dan Walter.

Members of the CCCRP have visited over sixty graveyards and burial grounds in the county, and evaluated their needs, including signage and clean-up. Several cemeteries have already had attention, others await their turn.

Preparation includes receiving permission to identify and/or work in the individual cemeteries – all of which requires time.

Members need to do this prior to the warmer months.

Persons seeking to assist, either as a group, or as individuals, or those requesting help, are asked to contact Janet Ebert at 937-653-3440 or e-mail drjan@ctcn.net or any person listed above.

Lana Seeberg, Margaret Denzer, Dolores Botkin and Judith Henson were among those attending the CCCRP LLC "Year in Review Gathering," and viewing the work done by the local volunteers. All guests appreciated the power point presentation, prepared by James Landenburg, of the Champaign County Engineer's office.

Assisting at the event were BSA Scouters from Bullskin Trail Troop 258 Andrew McCall (center) and Mikal Rice. Together with Amanda McCall, local Scouting Leader, the scouts provided refreshments and greeted guests. Andrew, with the help of his troop, earned his Eagle Scout rank in restoring the local private Snowhill Cemetery.

By Jan Ebert

Submitted by the Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project.

