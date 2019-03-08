‘Women on Target’ clinic is April 13

The Urbana University Shooting Sports Club has announced the 5th Annual Women on Target Instructional Shooting Clinic will be held on Saturday, April 13, at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Range in Urbana.

Participants will learn how to shoot pistol, rifle, black powder and archery, with ammunition, guns and targets provided along with lunch.

Registration begins on April 6 and will be first-come, first-serve with 32 spots available.

Walk-up registration will not be accepted on the day of the event, so interested participants are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

The event is sponsored by the National Rifle Association, Champaign County 4-H Club and Ohio Division of Natural Resources.

For more information on signing up for the event, please contact Ken McCabe at kenneth.mccabe@urbana.edu.

The Urbana University Shooting Sports Club’s 5th Annual Women on Target Instructional Shooting Clinic will be held on Saturday, April 13, at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Range in Urbana. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_uuguns.jpg The Urbana University Shooting Sports Club’s 5th Annual Women on Target Instructional Shooting Clinic will be held on Saturday, April 13, at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Range in Urbana.

Submitted story

Information from Urbana University.

Information from Urbana University.