General surgeon joins Mercy Health

General surgeon Colleen Alexander, M.D., has joined Mercy Health Physicians.

Dr. Alexander attended medical school at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. She completed her general surgery residency at East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee. She is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal & Endoscopic Surgeons. In addition to caring for people, she has a green thumb, enjoys horticulture and is a member of the American Orchid Society.

“I’m pleased to join Mercy Health, where I am helping patients with a wide variety of surgical needs get back to doing the things they enjoy,” she said.

Alexander practices from two locations:

· Mercy Health – Springfield General and Robotic Surgery, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 110, Springfield

· Mercy Health – Urbana General and Laparoscopic Surgery, 900 Scioto St., Suite 1, Urbana

To learn more about her practice or to make an appointment, call 937-717-4884.

