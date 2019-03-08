Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

My name is Kia, a 2-year-old German Shepard/Husky Mix who came to Barely Used Pets from a shelter in Carter County. I really love being with people. I am very gentle and just have so much love to give. I get along great with other dogs. I am up to date on my vaccinations and I am scheduled to be spayed. My adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Tootsie, a 3-year-old domestic short-haired cat who came to the shelter a couple of years ago when her previous owner passed away. It took her a long time to warm up to people. Tootsie needs a home where she can be herself and not be fussed over too much. She enjoys being petted when she’s ready. We would recommend a home without small children, however, she does well with other cats. She has been spayed and is up to date on vaccinations.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Events coming up:

PAWS will be at PetSmart in Springfield on Sunday, March 10, from to 4 p.m.

Pins for Paws is a bowling fundraiser for PAWS at Southwest Bowling, 826 Scioto St., Urbana. The event is at 6:30 p.m. March 22. The cost is $30/couple, which includes 3 games and shoe rental. Sign up by March 15 at Paws Animal Shelter or at Southwest Bowling Center. Prizes will be given throughout the evening. There will be a 50/50 raffle and many raffle baskets.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Crowley, a one-year-old German Shepherd. She’s obedient and knows all basic commands. She’s playful and gets along great with other dogs her size. She will need a little refresher course with housebreaking, but does well if taken out regularly. She is energetic and needs a lot of exercise, physically and mentally. She would not be good in a home with cats or small animals as her prey drive and play drive are too much. She does not do well with livestock. She has been spayed, microchipped, dewormed and is up to-date on vaccinations: Da2PPL, Bordetella, Bivalent Flu and Rabies. Crowley is on flea and heartworm prevention. If you are an active person and would like a “running buddy” this girl is perfect.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

Announcement: CCAWL will have a low-cost vaccination clinic March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call for further information at 937-834-5236. No checks. Please be sure all dogs are on leashes and all cats are secured in a carrier.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more!

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Rose is a 12-week-old mitten paw (extra toes) kitty. This unique and beautiful girl is an owner surrender through no fault of own. Rose is your typical kitten who is full of life and very spunky. She is also litter trained. Rose will be spayed, microchipped and current on all age appropriate vaccinations before adoption. She will be dewormed and current on flea prevention as well. If interested in this beautiful girl and would like to give her the PURfect home, be sure to fill out an application. The adoption fee for Rose is $60 cash, credit or debit only!

One-year-old Crowley is a frisky female German Shepherd ready to be adopted at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_LeagueDog-1.jpeg One-year-old Crowley is a frisky female German Shepherd ready to be adopted at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Sweet Rose is a 12-week-old mitten-paw kitten available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_LeagueCat.jpeg Sweet Rose is a 12-week-old mitten-paw kitten available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Friendly Kia, age 2, is a German Shepherd-Husky mix ready to be adopted from Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_BarelyDog-1.jpg Friendly Kia, age 2, is a German Shepherd-Husky mix ready to be adopted from Barely Used Pets. Tootsie, age 3, would like a home where she isn’t fussed over too much. Drop by PAWS Animal Shelter to see whether the two of you may be a match. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_PawsCat-1.jpg Tootsie, age 3, would like a home where she isn’t fussed over too much. Drop by PAWS Animal Shelter to see whether the two of you may be a match.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.