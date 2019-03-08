Team pays tribute to Eli

Graham’s Trace Braun prepares for a match Friday at the OHSAA state wrestling championships wearing one of the Falcons’ team warmup shirts. The Graham community lost GHS graduate and University of Wisconsin wrestler Eli Stickley in an automobile crash last July, but honored his memory this week and all season. The Falcons are aiming for their 19th straight Division II state wrestling tournament title. See Sports page 9 for coverage from Friday’s action in Columbus.

Graham’s Trace Braun prepares for a match Friday at the OHSAA state wrestling championships wearing one of the Falcons’ team warmup shirts. The Graham community lost GHS graduate and University of Wisconsin wrestler Eli Stickley in an automobile crash last July, but honored his memory this week and all season. The Falcons are aiming for their 19th straight Division II state wrestling tournament title. See Sports page 9 for coverage from Friday’s action in Columbus. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_bELIeve_ne201938153043760.jpg Graham’s Trace Braun prepares for a match Friday at the OHSAA state wrestling championships wearing one of the Falcons’ team warmup shirts. The Graham community lost GHS graduate and University of Wisconsin wrestler Eli Stickley in an automobile crash last July, but honored his memory this week and all season. The Falcons are aiming for their 19th straight Division II state wrestling tournament title. See Sports page 9 for coverage from Friday’s action in Columbus. Justin Miller | Urbana Daily Citizen