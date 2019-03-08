Mechanicsburg plans community cleanup

MECHANICSBURG – Village Administrator April Huggins-Davis announced that the community cleanup will take place April 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and that volunteers are needed at the street department building on Mill Street to help unload items that people bring to be disposed.

The village will host free garage sales on April 20, 21, 26 and 27, with more planned for June 7-8 and August 23-24. The village normally requires residents to get a $5 permit if they plan on having a garage sale with a limit of two per year, but no permit is necessary to host a garage sale on the weekend before and during the community cleanup.

Also at this meeting, Police Lt. David Patrick gave a report of police activity within the village, then asked for council approval to give officer pay raises that were within the budget. Fiscal Officer Dan Eck said that it was not absolutely necessary to get council approval when the raises were within the officer’s pay range, but that it was good to record that the council had approved the raises. Council member Scott Salee made a motion to approve the raises, which was accepted unanimously.

