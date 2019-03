MUTUAL – The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is offering a low-cost vaccination clinic for cats and dogs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at its site, 3858 state Route 56, just east of Mutual. Besides vaccines, the low-cost clinic will offer heartworm testing, FelV testing, microchipping and heartworm prevention.

Walk-ins only, no appointments. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. Only cash and credit and debit cards will be taken. For more info, call 937-834-5236.