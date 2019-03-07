Y seeks equipment donations, players

The Champaign Family YMCA seeks donations of gently-used cleats, bats, helmets, gloves, balls and other baseball and softball accessories for local YMCA players needing equipment. Equipment may be dropped off through March 29 at the Y Welcome Center during open hours: 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m. weekdays; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1-8 p.m. Sundays.

The Y asks for this community help to reach the goal of giving everyone, regardless of age, income or background, the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

To sign up for baseball, softball, T-ball and blastball, visit the Welcome Center, call 937-653-9622 or visit www.champaignfamilyymca.org now through March 16. The program focuses on sportsmanship, teamwork and fundamental skills.

For more info about equipment donations or sign-ups, email ymcasports@ctcn.net.

2018 T-ball player Eva Post enjoys her activity last season. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_eva-baseball-pic.jpg 2018 T-ball player Eva Post enjoys her activity last season. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

