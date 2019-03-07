2-vehicle injury crash under investigation

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred Thursday.

According to a press release, the Champaign County Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a two-vehicle injury crash at Clark Road and East state Route 296 at 5:16 a.m.

The Urbana Fire Division and sheriff’s deputies responded.

A preliminary investigation show a 2005 Pontiac G6 driven by Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Urbana, was traveling northbound on Clark Road. Brown’s vehicle entered the intersection from a stop sign and was struck by a 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by Rahim Shabazz, 43, of Fairborn, who was traveling eastbound on East state Route 296.

Brown was transported by the Urbana Fire Division to Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital for treatment, while Shabazz was treated and released at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.