Man sent to prison for domestic violence

A man who broke a mirror while striking a woman in the back of her head in a dispute was sent to prison last week in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court.

Justin G. Dulebohn, 28, received a 17-month prison sentence last Thursday. Dulebohn pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, on Jan. 31 in relation to an incident from last fall.

A court statement filed in the Champaign County Municipal Court states on Oct. 14, 2018, Urbana Police were dispatched to a Miami Street residence on a report of a possible domestic disturbance. A neighbor called dispatch and reported hearing a female yelling “get off me” and “let me go” along with the sounds of thumping and banging.

When police responded to the residence, no one answered. Police then went to a West Water Street residence they knew the woman had been staying at.

Upon arriving at the West Water Street residence, police spoke with the woman who said she went to Dulebohn’s residence to gather her belongings when she got into an argument with Dulebohn.

Dulebohn proceeded to push the woman down and twisted her wrist. As the woman turned to flee, Dulebohn took a full length mirror and struck the woman in the back of the head breaking the mirror.

The woman said at one point Dulebohn had his hands around her neck and he took blood from a cut on his arm and wiped it on her face. The woman was able to escape the residence through a back door and jumped over a fence.

A journal entry on Dulebohn’s sentence notes he was under a community control sanction for domestic violence charges in the municipal court while this offense occurred. The court also ruled Dulebohn violated his bond in the case by testing positive for illegal controlled substances.

Dulebohn was fined $500.

Upon his release, Dulebohn is subject to post-release control for up to three years.

Dulebohn https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_Dulebohn.jpg Dulebohn

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.