Public invited to Land Preservation events

Champaign Land Preservation’s Annual Meeting will be on Tuesday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at the Urbana Township Building, 2564 state Route 54. Steve McGinnis, Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ service forester for Champaign County, will speak about “Forest Management on Private Land.” He will talk about managing for wildlife habitat, removing invasive species, vine control and sustainable harvest of trees and will answer questions. A business meeting and refreshments will follow.

“Reading the Landscape” will be held at the Urbana University Swedenborg Memorial Library on Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. At this open poetry and prose reading event, attendees can read original or favorite poems or passages or just listen to others read. It’s a great way to celebrate the Spring Equinox. This is the second year for this event sponsored by Sigma Tau Delta English Honorary, Champaign Land Preservation and the Urbana University Library.

The mission of Champaign Land Preservation is to preserve farmland, scenic open land, forests, wildlife habitat and other lands of significant natural and historical value. Champaign Land Preservation is a non-profit conservation organization. For information, visit champaignlandpreservation.org

Submitted by Champaign Land Preservation.

