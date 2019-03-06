Chainsaw safety is crucial in rural area

Being a landowner often means the inevitable use of a chainsaw. All aspects from the equipment used to felling the tree have dangerous components that can lead to deadly results. With new invasive species such as Bush Honeysuckle and the Emerald Ash Borer, wooded lots need the attention of a chainsaw to maintain their aesthetics, usefulness and health.

Proper chainsaw safety and maintenance is important across any range of experience. Because of this, the Ohio Forestry Association offers chainsaw safety courses throughout the year around Ohio. On March 20, a four-hour course in Urbana will cover a wide range of topics including:

• Personal protective equipment (PPE)

• Safety features of the chainsaw head

• Five point safety check

• Maintenance of the power head and guide bar

• Components of the saw tooth

• Angles and their functions

• Proper filing

• Reactive forces of the chain and guide bar

The course is $50 for OFA members and $60 for all others and is open to any range of experience. The course is 5-9 p.m. and includes a light meal. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/2EGnd4S and click on the Urbana location. For questions please contact Amanda at Douridas.9@osu.edu or 937-484-1526.

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for The Ohio State University Extension.

