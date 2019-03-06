Hubbs selected to chair OHA board of directors

MARYSVILLE – The Institute for Health Innovation of the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) recently welcomed the newest chair of its board of directors. Memorial Health President and CEO Chip Hubbs took the helm last month.

Established in 2015, OHA’s Institute provides resources to develop and implement strategies focused in the areas of:

– Accelerating Health Care Quality: Ohio hospitals and health systems will establish and sustain a culture of safety and unrelenting quality.

– Integrating Transition of Patient Care: Ohio hospitals will collaborate with other care providers to deliver integrated, patient-centric care.

– Advancing Community Health: Ohio hospitals will lead efforts to improve the health of their communities.

In addition, Hubbs serves as a delegate to the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Regional Policy Board (Region V).

Appointed by the OHA Board, Hubbs is fulfilling a three-year term.

Hubbs has led Memorial Health since 2004 as president and CEO. He is a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health and a Master of Health Administration. He earned a fellowship at the Sinai Health System in Chicago and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Hubbs has received a number of professional acknowledgments for his work, including the Grassroots Champion Award from the American Hospital Association in 2016 for advocacy and leadership in the State of Ohio; Columbus Business First’s C-Suite Award Honoree in 2014; 2013 Union County Business Leader of the Year; Columbus Business First’s “Forty Under 40” in September 2005; and Modern Healthcare Magazine’s Up and Comer Award in 2002.

He currently serves on the Union County Foundation Board of Trustees and is a board member of the Institute for Health Innovation of the Ohio Hospital Association. He is past board president of the Ohio Hospital Association, the Fairbanks Local School District Board of Education, the Union County Chamber of Commerce, and the Union County Family YMCA.

Memorial Health’s Chip Hubbs selected to chair the OHA Health Innovation Institute Board. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_HubbsChip.jpg Memorial Health’s Chip Hubbs selected to chair the OHA Health Innovation Institute Board. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Memorial Health.

Submitted by Memorial Health.