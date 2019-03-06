Minimalism expert to offer decluttering tips

The Soroptimist Club of Urbana and the Champaign County Library invite the public to a March 12 program by minimalism and simplicity coach Rose Lounsbury, author of the Amazon bestselling Less: Minimalism, for Real. The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the library, 1060 Scioto St., Urbana.

“Home should be where we feel most relaxed. But all too often, our homes feel stressful due to an overwhelming amount of physical possessions,” Lounsbury says. She will provide practical strategies for creating a more peaceful, relaxing and productive home environment and putting into practice the age-old philosophy that less is more.

Lounsbury was a 2018 TEDx Dayton speaker and is a regular guest on Fox News Good Day Columbus and has been featured on NPR, Good Morning Cincinnati, and Living Dayton.

After blogging about her personal journey toward a minimalist lifestyle, she was inspired to help others simplify their lives by owning less stuff. She spends her days writing, coaching her clients to stuff-free freedom, and soaking up the moments with her husband and wild triplets in Dayton. You can find her online at RoseLounsbury.com.

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of event planners.

