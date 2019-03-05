Visitors Bureau promoting Champaign County

The Champaign County Visitors Bureau represented the community at the AAA Great Vacations Travel EXPO in Columbus on Feb. 8-10. The event featured over 175 exhibitors with information on attractions and events from destinations around Ohio and throughout the country. More than 11,700 attended and received information on Champaign County. This year’s EXPO was one of the highest attended in recent years.

The Visitors Bureau committee members were there to hand out brochures of local destinations and attractions, dining guides and event listings and to speak with attendees about the county. Visitors could sign up for a chance to win a “Champaign County Getaway” with an approximate value of $300. The winner of the getaway was Maggie Duffy.

The Visitors Bureau is a committee of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. The mission of the Visitors Bureau is to promote Champaign County as a premier destination of leisure travel, highlighting the area’s historical, cultural and recreational attractions. The Visitors Bureau has brochures and information on local events and destinations as well as event listings available at the new office located at 127 W. Court St.

The Visitors Bureau is selling a 2019 Calendar of Events for $5. The calendar features local events and photography, and proceeds will go to further promotion of Champaign County.

For more information on the Champaign County Visitors Bureau including how you can get involved, call the Chamber office at 937-653-5764.

Visitors Bureau reps staffed a booth at the AAA Great Vacations Travel EXPO in Columbus last month to tell people about activities, events, etc. in Champaign County. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_2019-AAA-Show.jpg Visitors Bureau reps staffed a booth at the AAA Great Vacations Travel EXPO in Columbus last month to tell people about activities, events, etc. in Champaign County. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.