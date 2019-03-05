Looking Back – Dr. William Hyde of Christiansburg

This a circa 1915 photo of a Springfield, Troy and Piqua traction line car with Dr. William Hyde (holding medicine satchel). Hyde graduated from the Columbus Medical College in 1889. He practiced medicine in Christiansburg from 1893 until he retired. His son, Dr. Willard Hyde, joined him in practice in 1904. Source: Christiansburg, Ohio Reflections of Our Village A Bicentennial History 1817-2017. The Champaign County Historical Society thanks author and CCHS Trustee Candy Gilliam for sharing this photo. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The society depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

