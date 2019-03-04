Nicol wins Golden Brush award

The annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser dinner and auction was held Friday evening at the Champaign County Arts Council on Miami Street. Brian Nicol (right) is shown with his Ohio State themed string art piece, which won the voting online and in person. During Friday’s dinner/auction, Nicol’s wife Robbin (left) purchased the artwork. More than $13,000 was raised by the 2019 “Bad Art by Good People” event.

