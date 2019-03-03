Running4Life hosts Freeze Out

MECHANICSBURG – Running4Life hosted its annual Mechanicsburg Freeze Out on Feb. 17.

The 5K race was followed by a Chili Cook Off and Dessert Auction. The event was founded to raise funds for people 20 years old and younger in Champaign County and outlying counties who have serious or life-threatening diseases, illnesses or injuries, according to organization president Kathy Dunham.

“Our club has been able to assist 20 youth and their families with medical bills, school supplies, gas money, rent, meal cards and Christmas as these children struggle with their affliction,” Dunham said.

The non-profit Running4Life club also hosts the Fearless 5K in August.

Freeze Out participants included, from left, Johnny Schipfer, Kim Drexler, Briley Ritchason, Tony Blakeman, Amanda Carmichael, Jon Umstead, Gaven Haffner, Carol Umstead, Garrett “Goose” Durham, Josh Spinner, Mason Ritchason, Jonathon Pack, Kathy Durham and starter Stan Oliver. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_2019freeze.jpg Freeze Out participants included, from left, Johnny Schipfer, Kim Drexler, Briley Ritchason, Tony Blakeman, Amanda Carmichael, Jon Umstead, Gaven Haffner, Carol Umstead, Garrett “Goose” Durham, Josh Spinner, Mason Ritchason, Jonathon Pack, Kathy Durham and starter Stan Oliver. Submitted photo