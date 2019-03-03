Weithman receives state wildlife award

Champaign County Municipal Court Judge Gil S. Weithman received an award from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife this week.

On Wednesday, state Wildlife Officer Jeffrey Tipton presented Weithman with a wildlife award in front of court personnel, city officials and law enforcement.

Tipton said Weithman has been a longtime supporter of the Division of Wildlife and its mission of conserving and improving fish and wildlife resources and habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all.

Tipton said the wildlife award goes to someone who goes above and beyond in efforts to meet the division’s mission statement and the awards are not frequently given.

Tipton said Weithman has been an advocate for the sportsmen and sportswomen of Champaign County as a prosecutor and judge and deserves the award.

“He’s been a big supporter of the natural resources here in Champaign County and making sure they’re protected and conserved,” Tipton said. “I’ve been here now for 23 years, he was a prosecutor when I first started and then he’s been a judge now for (five years).

“We’ve had a lot of cases through the court here and he’s fair and then if it’s a case that needs to be treated firmly he’s definitely that. When it comes to hunting, fishing and the outdoors he takes lots of things into consideration and makes sure the people that may be violating fish and wildlife laws that they know that it’s not going to be a good idea for them to do it next time.”

Champaign County Municipal Court Judge Gil S. Weithman received a wildlife award Wednesday. The award was presented by state Wildlife Officer Jeffrey Tipton. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_Wildlife.jpg Champaign County Municipal Court Judge Gil S. Weithman received a wildlife award Wednesday. The award was presented by state Wildlife Officer Jeffrey Tipton. Nick Walton | Urbana Daily Citizen

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.