Learn all about Corkscrew Swamp

Cedar Bog Nature Preserve will present “A Different Kind of Sanctuary: Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary” on March 9. Join volunteer Bob Glotzhober as he shares his observations from many years of photographing the flora and fauna of Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Florida. If you’ve never had an opportunity to visit Corkscrew, his photos will have you adding the trip to your bucket list!

The presentation starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $10 per person. Cedar Bog Association and Ohio History Connection members will be admitted free of charge.

Cedar Bog is located at 980 Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. For more info, call 937-484-3744.

Submitted story

Submitted by Cedar Bog Nature Preserve.

Submitted by Cedar Bog Nature Preserve.